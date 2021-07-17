Zacks: Analysts Expect GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GCM Grosvenor.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.18 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GCMG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

In other news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 121,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $1,546,517.61. Corporate insiders own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCMG. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,960,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,889,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,491,000 after buying an additional 1,330,857 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,320,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,925,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GCMG remained flat at $$10.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. 420,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,531. GCM Grosvenor has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.05.

About GCM Grosvenor

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

