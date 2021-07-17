Zacks: Analysts Expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.23). Phreesia posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.86). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.32.

In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gillian Munson sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $193,045.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,221 shares of company stock worth $5,679,249. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Phreesia by 134.4% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the second quarter worth about $209,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PHR traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,592. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.17. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.64 and a beta of 1.20. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

