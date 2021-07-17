Zacks: Analysts Expect Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $121.95 Million

Equities analysts expect Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) to report sales of $121.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.50 million and the lowest is $121.40 million. Proto Labs posted sales of $106.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full-year sales of $488.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $482.40 million to $494.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $532.20 million, with estimates ranging from $529.70 million to $534.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Proto Labs.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their target price on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter worth $355,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period.

PRLB traded up $1.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.43. 460,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,967. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.13. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $82.60 and a 12-month high of $286.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 1.65.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proto Labs (PRLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.