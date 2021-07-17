Zacks: Analysts Expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Post $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.79. Starbucks posted earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 265.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

SBUX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,024,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,125,388. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.18. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $73.21 and a 52 week high of $120.82. The firm has a market cap of $139.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.35, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.9% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

