Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2021

Brokerages expect American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) to post $2.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.26 billion and the lowest is $2.16 billion. American Tower reported sales of $1.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year sales of $8.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.69 billion to $9.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $10.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.18.

In other American Tower news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,612 shares of company stock worth $17,312,747 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 5,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,852,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 195,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,812,000 after acquiring an additional 60,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 22,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMT opened at $282.46 on Wednesday. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $128.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Tower (AMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.