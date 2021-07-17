Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Brokerages expect American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) to post $2.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.26 billion and the lowest is $2.16 billion. American Tower reported sales of $1.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year sales of $8.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.69 billion to $9.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $10.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.18.

In other American Tower news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,612 shares of company stock worth $17,312,747 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 5,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,852,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 195,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,812,000 after acquiring an additional 60,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 22,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMT opened at $282.46 on Wednesday. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $128.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

