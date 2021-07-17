Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $307.75 Million

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) will announce $307.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $308.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $307.50 million. CMC Materials reported sales of $274.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCMP shares. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

CCMP opened at $139.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.88 and a beta of 1.16. CMC Materials has a 1-year low of $133.01 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.63%.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMC Materials (CCMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.