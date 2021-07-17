Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $307.75 Million

Equities analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) will announce $307.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $308.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $307.50 million. CMC Materials reported sales of $274.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCMP shares. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

CCMP opened at $139.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.88 and a beta of 1.16. CMC Materials has a 1-year low of $133.01 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.63%.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

