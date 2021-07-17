Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to post $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Fiverr International posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fiverr International.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.15 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $333.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.50.

Shares of Fiverr International stock traded down $5.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,537. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $336.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Fiverr International by 498.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,522,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 44.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiverr International (FVRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.