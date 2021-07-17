Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.60. Gildan Activewear reported earnings per share of ($0.99) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 153.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gildan Activewear.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.43 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GIL shares. UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 436.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,933,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640,446 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 180,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 74,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

GIL opened at $33.02 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gildan Activewear (GIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.