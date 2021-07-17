Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Information Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.28 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 12.94%.

III has been the topic of several analyst reports. Noble Financial increased their target price on shares of Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research raised Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Information Services Group stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.68. 252,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.70 million, a PE ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.63. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $6.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 42.6% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,328,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 183.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

