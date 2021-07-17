Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to Announce $1.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. Kohl’s reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 528%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $4.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $5.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.20) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 411.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSS opened at $49.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.64%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

