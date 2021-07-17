Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Will Announce Earnings of $4.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to post earnings of $4.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.05. Nucor posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,250%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year earnings of $16.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.42 to $18.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.04. 2,313,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,457. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.88.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

In other news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,213,275.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,897 shares of company stock worth $15,855,110. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth about $10,177,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 13.0% in the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 51,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Nucor by 29.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 8,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Nucor by 4.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

