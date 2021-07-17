Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Will Post Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to announce earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.41. Oshkosh reported earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year earnings of $6.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $9.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.63.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Bradley M. Nelson sold 19,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.76, for a total transaction of $2,570,547.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,567,959.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred Altomari acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Insiders sold 76,940 shares of company stock worth $10,090,648 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSK stock traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.85. 578,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,636. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $137.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

