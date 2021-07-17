Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $189.07 Million

Analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) will report sales of $189.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $166.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $204.80 million. Tilly’s posted sales of $135.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year sales of $715.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $679.43 million to $736.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $723.90 million, with estimates ranging from $688.00 million to $767.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $163.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.22 million.

TLYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

In other Tilly’s news, insider Hezy Shaked sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $32,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $80,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,774.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 404,188 shares of company stock worth $5,889,480 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 248,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 114,717 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 226,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 119,141 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $14.61 on Friday. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $440.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

