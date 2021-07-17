Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to Announce $1.71 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the highest is $1.90. Vulcan Materials posted earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $5.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VMC. Truist upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

VMC traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.35. The stock had a trading volume of 612,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.52. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $114.83 and a 1 year high of $194.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 18.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

