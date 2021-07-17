Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will report earnings per share of $0.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.89. Allegiance Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.37 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

ABTX stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.80. 37,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,258. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.53. Allegiance Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $43.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

