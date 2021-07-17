Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.90) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.75). Hyatt Hotels reported earnings of ($1.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year earnings of ($5.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.84) to ($4.77). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 59.83%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS.

H has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.54.

In related news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $7,277,812.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 433,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,666,656.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $151,146.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,716 shares of company stock worth $7,510,619 in the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of H. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,631,000 after buying an additional 41,448 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. 37.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:H opened at $75.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $92.21.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

