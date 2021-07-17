Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.77 Billion

Analysts expect that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will report sales of $9.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.83 billion and the lowest is $9.73 billion. Oracle posted sales of $9.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year sales of $42.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.53 billion to $42.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $44.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.08 billion to $44.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.62.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $87.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,581,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,303,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.87. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.85. The company has a market cap of $244.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,375,000 shares of company stock valued at $500,046,000. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,107,842,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $364,127,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,281,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $370,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

