Zacks Investment Research Downgrades FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FTS International Inc. provider of hydraulic fracturing service primarily in North America. The company’s services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production, companies in shale and other unconventional resource formations. FTS International Inc. is based in Cisco, Texas. “

NYSE:FTSI opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. FTS International has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.59.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). FTS International had a negative net margin of 16.40% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $95.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FTS International will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International in the 4th quarter valued at $20,026,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,125,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International in the 4th quarter valued at $10,804,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International in the 1st quarter valued at $13,016,000. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International in the 4th quarter valued at $9,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

About FTS International

