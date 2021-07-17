Zacks Investment Research Lowers Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “

CSSE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley started coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $47.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.94.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 47.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $1,602,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director L Amy Newmark sold 1,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $43,544.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,844.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,589 shares of company stock worth $2,359,418. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSSE. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

