Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eargo Inc. is a medical device company. Its product and go-to-market approach address challenges of traditional hearing aid adoption. Eargo Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eargo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of Eargo stock opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.34 and a quick ratio of 9.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.01. Eargo has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 million. Equities analysts predict that Eargo will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 227,615 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $12,100,013.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoff Pardo sold 6,134 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $294,677.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 932,288 shares of company stock worth $49,536,704.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,956,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,070,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $13,544,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Eargo by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,375,000 after acquiring an additional 376,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

