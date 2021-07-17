Zacks Investment Research Lowers Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) to Hold

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Establishment Labs from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $74.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.29. Establishment Labs has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $88.66.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $30.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 30.17%. On average, analysts expect that Establishment Labs will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Establishment Labs news, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 9,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $706,056.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 122,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,136,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $711,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $711,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,894 shares of company stock worth $1,893,358. 13.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth about $1,356,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 49.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 375,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,000 after buying an additional 124,799 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,501,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,508,000 after buying an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

