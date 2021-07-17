Zacks Investment Research Lowers Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Separately, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Flux Power from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLUX opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. Flux Power has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $22.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.35.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 439.98% and a negative net margin of 63.78%. The company had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flux Power will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Johnson sold 8,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $93,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 81,819 shares of company stock valued at $889,825 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the first quarter worth $31,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

