Zacks Investment Research Lowers Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Financiero Galicia SA. is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activity is to continue to be a financial and investment services holding company and to fulfill the banking services activities of Banco Galicia. “

Shares of NASDAQ GGAL opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.1084 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.81%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 473.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at $101,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 201.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 18.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Ecosistema NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

