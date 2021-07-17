Zacks Investment Research Lowers Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORTHRN OIL & GAS, Inc. is an exploration and production company based in Wayzata, Minnesota. Northern Oil’s core area of focus is the Williston Basin, specifically the Mountrail County, North Dakota area Bakken Play. Northern Oil’s secondary objective is conventional, 3D driven, oil and gas exploration and development throughout the Rocky Mountain region. “

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

NOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $957.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $157.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.67 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 788.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Oil and Gas (NOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.