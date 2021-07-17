Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Rayonier have outperformed its industry over the past three months. The recent trend in its 2021 earnings estimate revisions indicates a favorable outlook for the company with the Zacks Consensus Estimate moving north. The company owns a portfolio of timberlands in some of the most productive timber-growing regions of the U.S. South, Pacific Northwest and New Zealand. It is focusing on acquisitions to add high-quality timberlands. This positions Rayonier well to capitalize on robust domestic demand trends, improving export market conditions and a favorable pricing environment. Recent development in biogenetics and cloning also augur well. However, cut-throat competition from national and local players as well as substitutes pose challenges. Exposure to foreign markets makes it susceptible to adverse currency fluctuations.”

Get Rayonier alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. Rayonier has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $38.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rayonier will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 432.00%.

In other Rayonier news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $237,391.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,812. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Nunes sold 200,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $7,604,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,473 shares in the company, valued at $8,990,703.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 214,670 shares of company stock worth $8,165,384. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Rayonier by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Rayonier by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 657,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,192,000 after purchasing an additional 108,341 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 158,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier (RYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.