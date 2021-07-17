Zacks Investment Research Lowers Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of SB stock opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Safe Bulkers has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The company has a market cap of $316.74 million, a P/E ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $58.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.22 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safe Bulkers (SB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.