Zacks Investment Research Lowers South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) to Hold

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

Shares of SPFI opened at $23.54 on Friday. South Plains Financial has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $25.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $56.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that South Plains Financial will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPFI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in South Plains Financial by 20.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in South Plains Financial by 78.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in South Plains Financial by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

