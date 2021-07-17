Zacks Investment Research Lowers SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised SPX FLOW from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. SPX FLOW has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

NYSE FLOW opened at $62.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.37. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $36.87 and a fifty-two week high of $71.62.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPX FLOW will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SPX FLOW by 307.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPX FLOW by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SPX FLOW by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in SPX FLOW by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

