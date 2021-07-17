Zacks Investment Research Lowers Team (NYSE:TISI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Team (NYSE:TISI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Team, Inc. is a professional, full-service provider of specialty industrial services. Team’s current industrial service offering encompasses on-stream leak repair, hot tapping, fugitive emissions monitoring, field machining, technical bolting, field valve repair, NDE inspection and field heat treating. All these services are required in maintaining high temperature, high pressure piping systems and vessels utilized extensively in the refining, petrochemical, power, pipeline, and other heavy industries. Team’s inspection services also serve the aerospace and automotive industries. “

Separately, KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Team in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of TISI stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $185.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68. Team has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $13.84.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $194.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.20 million. Team had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Team will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Team by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 26,433 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Team by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 398,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 20,140 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Team by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Team in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Team in the 1st quarter worth $268,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

