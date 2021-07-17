Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eventbrite, Inc. offers a platform which allows users to provide online event planning services, as well as publishes, promotes and sells tickets through social networks and e-mails. Eventbrite, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Shares of EB stock opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Eventbrite has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.60.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.56 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 192.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Eventbrite will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $933,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,782.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. MIK Capital LP bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

