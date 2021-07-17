Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) to “Buy”

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.77% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

Get Randstad alerts:

RANJY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Randstad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Randstad from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Randstad from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Randstad currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of RANJY opened at $38.13 on Thursday. Randstad has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $40.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Randstad had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Randstad will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Randstad (RANJY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.