Zacks Investment Research Upgrades South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) to Buy

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.45% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

South Plains Financial stock opened at $23.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.42. South Plains Financial has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.67.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $56.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that South Plains Financial will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in South Plains Financial by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in South Plains Financial by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 142,470 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

