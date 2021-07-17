Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Titan International (NYSE:TWI) to Buy

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.75 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “
Shares of Titan International stock opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.95. Titan International has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $453.00 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Titan International by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Titan International by 695.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.
Titan International Company Profile
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.
Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan International (TWI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.