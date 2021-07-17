Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Titan International (NYSE:TWI) to Buy

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.75 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

Shares of Titan International stock opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.95. Titan International has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $453.00 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $403.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan International will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Titan International by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Titan International by 695.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

