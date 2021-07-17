Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Short Interest Update

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the June 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ZLNDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zalando from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on Zalando in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $56.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.89 and a beta of 1.49. Zalando has a 1-year low of $35.80 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.95.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

