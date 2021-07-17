ZB Token Price Down 4.3% This Week (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 17th. One ZB Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000892 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZB Token has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $131.36 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00048618 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00013952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.93 or 0.00802380 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

