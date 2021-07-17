Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery, design and development of peptide-based medicines. Zealand Pharma A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Shares of ZEAL opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.27. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $27.90 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($5.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($4.69). Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 243.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.47%. The business had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Zealand Pharma A/S by 3,910.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Zealand Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Zealand Pharma A/S by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. 3.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

