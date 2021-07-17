Zebra Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Anika Therapeutics by 164.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Anika Therapeutics by 567.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANIK opened at $40.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.64. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, Director John B. Henneman III bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.86 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANIK. Zacks Investment Research cut Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

