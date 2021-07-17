Zebra Capital Management LLC Invests $325,000 in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of American Vanguard at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 31,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Vanguard during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

In other American Vanguard news, insider Peter Porpiglia sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $82,839.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,250.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AVD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

AVD stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. American Vanguard Co. has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.87.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $116.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

American Vanguard Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.