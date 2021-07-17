Zebra Capital Management LLC Makes New $367,000 Investment in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,782 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $500,758.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,569,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $1,013,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,332,726.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,134 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOVT stock opened at $132.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. Novanta’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

