Zebra Capital Management LLC Sells 9,760 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Zebra Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,693 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,760 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Parke Bancorp worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 24,951 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $104,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Sheppard, Jr. sold 9,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $192,323.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,204.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,167 shares of company stock worth $615,474. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PKBK opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.35. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 34.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

