Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) will announce earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.93). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.41) to ($3.70). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($4.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.74) to ($3.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.27).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $498,800.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,019,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,243.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $182,636.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,756,240.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 206,032 shares of company stock valued at $10,798,251. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZNTL traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $47.36. 266,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.85. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $62.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.51.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

