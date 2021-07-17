ZeroSwap (ZEE) Price Down 9.1% Over Last Week

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 17th. One ZeroSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000577 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $9.48 million and $1.08 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZeroSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00048795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00013975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $255.99 or 0.00805293 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,751,060 coins. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeroSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeroSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.