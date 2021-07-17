Zeusshield Achieves Market Capitalization of $255,510.14 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One Zeusshield coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $255,510.14 and $17.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00048305 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.98 or 0.00788705 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Zeusshield Coin Profile

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

