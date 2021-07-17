Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,912 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $60.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $754,581.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total transaction of $114,152.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,366.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,197 shares of company stock worth $2,392,714 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.35.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

