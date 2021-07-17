Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Shares Gap Down to $18.00

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.00, but opened at $17.52. Zogenix shares last traded at $17.68, with a volume of 6,937 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZGNX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $17.67 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zogenix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $948.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.40.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Zogenix’s quarterly revenue was up 995.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zogenix news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cam L. Garner bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zogenix in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Zogenix by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 18,973 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Zogenix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,899,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Zogenix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zogenix in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000.

Zogenix Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

