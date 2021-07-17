Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Zurich Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of ZURVY opened at $39.41 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 40.14, a current ratio of 40.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

