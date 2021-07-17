Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ZYXI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Zynex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Zynex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.75.

ZYXI stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.22. Zynex has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.78 million, a P/E ratio of 105.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $24.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.63 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynex will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $113,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,050.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,405.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 18.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 3.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 24.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 5,705.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

