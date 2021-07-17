Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ZYXI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Zynex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Zynex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.75.
ZYXI stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.22. Zynex has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.78 million, a P/E ratio of 105.07 and a beta of 0.77.
In other news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $113,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,050.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,405.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 18.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 3.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 24.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 5,705.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Zynex
Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.
