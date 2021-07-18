-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) to report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is $0.14. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.45 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Guggenheim upgraded Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heska has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.83.

Shares of Heska stock traded up $8.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.79. The company had a trading volume of 49,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,639. Heska has a 12-month low of $87.62 and a 12-month high of $247.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.74. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -280.93 and a beta of 1.69.

In related news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total transaction of $989,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at $11,871,804.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Heska by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Heska during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 858.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

