$0.08 EPS Expected for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Coeur Mining reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.53.

CDE stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 1.88. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $12.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 162,639 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,309,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 441,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 25,656 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

