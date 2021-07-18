$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.14. Five9 posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%.

FIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.44.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $1,150,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,446,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total transaction of $2,199,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,484,816.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,496,931. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 819.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,471,000 after buying an additional 960,440 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,813,000 after buying an additional 893,067 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 838,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,156,000 after buying an additional 564,303 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $86,336,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $635,776,000 after buying an additional 449,754 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $177.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Five9 has a 1 year low of $107.77 and a 1 year high of $201.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.01.

Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

